Racial Equity: $586,700,000 USD

LGBTQ+ Equity: $46,000,000 USD

Gender Equity: $133,000,000 USD

Economic Mobility: $399,500,000 USD

Empathy & Bridging Divides: $55,000,000 USD

Functional Democracy: $72,000,000 USD

Public Health: $128,300,000 USD

Global Development: $130,000,000 USD

Climate Change: $125,000,000 USD



While the sum of her donations is difficult for us mere mortals to wrap our heads around, it actually only makes a small dent in her overall net worth, which still comes in at over $48 billion AUD. But as she’s attested, Scott is nowhere near done with her philanthropic ventures. She does, however, not take the enormity of these donations lightly.

