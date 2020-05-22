21 Guilt-Free Homeware Buys That Give Back To Charity

If you're caught in a perpetual cycle of wanting to buy things to make your surroundings nicer but not wanting to purchase irresponsibly, join the club. Now that we're spending a lot more time at home than usual, the overwhelming urge to redecorate can be hard to control. With many of us concerned about spending our money in the right places, it can be difficult to know what the best course of action is.
One way to shop responsibly at the moment is by purchasing items that give back in some way, shape or form. The internet is cluttered with e-commerce sites telling us to buy, buy, buy but if you search hard enough it is possible to find brands and small businesses that are helping to make a difference. Though this might feel like an insignificant act with all that is happening right now, it can really help charities who are struggling to make up the donations they would normally receive.
Whether it's through paintings that donate to NHS charities or candles that fund mental health services, there are plenty of ways to shop for homeware while still doing your bit. If you're looking to fill your home with soft furnishings, decorate a wall with a piece of art or even treat yourself to a new tea towel, click through to find 21 homeware items that give back...