Celebrities Say Thank You To The NHS In A Moving New Charity Book

Celebrities including Emilia Clarke, Dame Emma Thompson and Jameela Jamil have contributed to a new charity book in aid of the NHS.
Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You will feature personal essays from 100 high-profile figures who, like so many of us, owe a debt of gratitude to the UK's National Health Service.
Acclaimed authors Candice Carty-Williams, Juno Dawson, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Reni Eddo-Lodge and Dolly Alderton have also contributed to the essay collection, which will be published on 9th July and can be pre-ordered now.
The book has been curated and edited by Adam Kay, writer of the bestselling memoir This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor.
All profits will go to NHS Charities Together , which is supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients, and The Lullaby Trust, which helps parents who've lost babies and young children.
Household names Dawn French, Graham Norton, Stephen Fry, Fearne Cotton, Joanna Lumley, Naomie Harris and Sue Perkins have also written essays for the book.
Kay said in a press release that he came up with the idea for this book "barely a week ago" and has been "blown away by the number of people who have been in touch to share their amazing stories".
"I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, will in some way manage to say thank you to the heroes who are putting our lives before their own every day," he said.
Anna Valentine of publishers Orion added: "By turns deeply moving, hilarious, hopeful and impassioned, these stories together become a love letter to the NHS and the 1.5 million people who work within it. It is a privilege to be able to publish a book that gives something back to those who already give so much."
