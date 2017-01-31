It's so great that readers are being introduced to this kind of diversity at such a formative age.

But I actually think young adults are incredibly switched on anyway. Even young adults who aren't reading fiction are on the internet, on Tumblr and on Instagram, so they understand that the world has lots of different types of people. They understand that a lot better than many people in my mum's generation, I think. So for young adult writers, it's a chicken and egg thing, because in a way, young adult readers actually demand diversity, and so we respond to that. You wrote books as James Dawson before you announced you were transitioning. Was the publishing industry always fully supportive?

I've actually been published by various publishers, but they've all been wonderful. It raised some practical issues, but there was never any kind of philosophical issue or any attempt to say, 'Well, shall we just keep your name on the books the same?' There was just the practical question of whether I wanted to scrap my existing stock, or to wait and reprint with the name Juno. Pulping books feels ridiculous, so we decided that as each title was reprinted, as and when that happened, the books too would transition into Juno titles. And obviously all future titles will be Juno. You also work as a School Role Model for Stonewall. Is that something you ever felt nervous about?

I just see it as a way of paying back, really. Having lived in my previous incarnation as a gay man, and now living as a trans woman, I've benefited from what has gone before: through the activism and hard work and visibility of people in the media. Obviously we've seen a huge rise in trans visibility post-Caitlyn Jenner, but I owe a great debt of gratitude to the trans people who were out before Caitlyn: Rebecca Root, Paris Lees, even Nadia from Big Brother. All of these people made it possible for me to figure out my identity and paved the way for me to have acceptance. Do you know what, I look at the world, I look at fucking Donald Trump and Brexit, and I can't do shit about that. But I can go into schools and make sure that a thousand kids have met and chatted to a trans woman. And that might make it a bit more normal and a bit easier for trans and LGB kids in that school. It's just about showing kids that trans people like me are a part of their world. What do you see as the next step for trans visibility?

I think there's still a lot of misunderstanding about trans people because there's still a lot of myths and nonsense in the press about trans children. I think we need to see a lot less of this debate, this idea of 'we need to talk about trans kids'. The NHS is on top of it, parents are on top of it, there are charities like Mermaids and Gendered Intelligence helping people out. There's no debate with trans people. It's happening, deal with it. So it's possibly a case of moving the narrative on from this debate because I don't think there's anything left to talk about.



