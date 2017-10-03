Story from Health

31 Ways To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness, Just By Shopping

Jess Commons
As you well know by now, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; a whole month dedicated to promoting awareness, raising money and funding research into the disease which will affect 1 in 8 women in the UK.
There are over 55,000 new cases of breast cancer in the UK every year. Of these, thanks to research developments and early detection, 78% are survivable for at least 10 years. However, it is estimated that 27% of cases are preventable.
In order to help with that, more money is needed. And, this being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, loads and loads of brands are creating limited-edition versions of their products and donating proceeds to various cancer charities.
So if you're buying a present for someone this October (my birthday is smack bang in the middle of the month, just saying), or if you're after a little something for yourself, make it one of these products and give money to a great cause, just by shopping.

