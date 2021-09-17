For such a widely respected wardrobe staple, the black blazer can start to feel, well, pretty lacklustre. Of course, it's a classic item you're told you have to have — and if you work in a traditional work environment, might even need — but if you're still wearing the same old piece that you bought at your local mall in 2008, you may be due for an upgrade.
It only takes a few standout variations to restore your faith in this trusted closet essential. Lately, we're seeing slouchy, oversized cuts, double-breasted fronts, boxier silhouettes, and even fresh fabrications like corduroy and faux leather. If you're feeling extra bold, you can go totally untraditional with something belted or extra long. All we're saying is, if the first word you think of when you look at your black blazer is underwhelming, you're not alone. That's why we've found the next best thing.
Click on for 21 styles that will restore your faith in black blazers, we swear.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.