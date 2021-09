It only takes a few standout variations to restore your faith in this trusted closet essential. Lately, we're seeing slouchy, oversized cuts, double-breasted fronts , boxier silhouettes, and even fresh fabrications like corduroy and faux leather . If you're feeling extra bold, you can go totally untraditional with something belted or extra long. All we're saying is, if the first word you think of when you look at your black blazer is underwhelming, you're not alone. That's why we've found the next best thing.