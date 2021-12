The 29 Game-Changers Who Made The World Better In 2021

Some, like NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq and Green Party leader Annamie Paul showed us the power of calling out bullies and choosing ourselves in the end. Others, like Penny Oleksiak and Leylah Fernandez reminded us that winning isn’t everything, but the journey there sure is fun. And more, like musician Faouzia and actor and playwright Bilal Baig demonstrated the power of art, and the beauty and authenticity of being yourself in a world that celebrates sameness. All of our 29 Powerhouses made us feel more empowered and less alone. And we are forever grateful for them. — Carli Whitwell, interim editorial director