Zendaya Channelled Lola Bunny In A Colourblocked Shorts Suit At The Space Jam Premiere

As if the ‘90s and ‘00s weren’t already having a moment in fashion, Zendaya is now taking on a classic Looney Tunes character on the red carpet.
On Monday night, the actress attended the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the LeBron James reboot of the Michael Jordan-starring 1996 film. Ever the statement-maker, Zendaya dressed up as Lola Bunny, who she voices in the new film, in a colourblocked two-piece jacket-and-shorts combo by Moschino and white pump heels, paired with a high ponytail reminiscent of the animated character.
The actress’ inspiration was confirmed on Instagram by her stylist Law Roach, who posted a video of her on the red carpet with the caption: “Tell me you’re Lola Bunny without telling me you’re Lola Bunny.”
Zendaya’s look channels the new iteration of Lola Bunny, the love interest of Bugs Bunny. Last year, Warner Bros. announced a desexualized redesign of the character, ahead of the new Space Jam sequel. “Listen, I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine,” director Malcolm D. Lee told IndieWire.
In the film, Lola Bunny now wears hoodies instead of a crop top and a basketball jersey with a rainbow-hued logo on it. It’s no surprise then that Roach selected a multicoloured number from Moschino’s Resort 2022 collection for Zendaya.
This is not the first time the stylist-and-actress pair have chosen bold colours for the red carpet. Last month, Zendaya channelled Beyoncé at the BET Awards in an archival Versace purple-and-green dress originally worn in 2003 by the “Single Ladies” singer at the same ceremony. Back in April, the Euphoria star won best-dressed at the 2021 Academy Awards when she showed up in a neon yellow dress with a midriff cutout by Valentino.
Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out in theaters and HBO Max on July 16.