Rae: Oh my gosh, thank you! I’m going to have to say a lot of it truly is my dad. My dad’s eyebrows are really fluffy and massive. He has always had to pluck his eyebrows. I think taking care of them and letting them grow out is the secret. Right now, you can't really tell, but I definitely have so many little ones growing. At this point, I’m going to let them go free and really just let them grow as they do. I feel like a really important thing for me to do too is just always brush them up and keep them nice. The more I brush them up, the fluffier they are, and I feel like it kind of teaches them the direction that I want them to grow. Maybe I'm just making that up, but I like to tell myself that.