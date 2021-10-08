Malia Baker On Why Grown-Ass Women Are Obsessed With The Baby-Sitters Club

I think a show like BSC is a sign that representation and diversity is being taken seriously and I hope we can just move further in that direction. It’s about more than just appearance. There’s a scene in the first season where Mary Anne’s dad (who is white) explains how he never really knew what to do with her hair so he just left it in braids and then you have this powerful moment where she wears it down. The first acting job I had, I had to do my own hair because the hair and makeup person didn’t know how. Now I work with two stylists and it’s awesome.

