Since the 1800s, gospel music has been a source of strength for the Black community; the genre has carried generations of Black people through various trials and tribulations. Even if you're not religious, you can feel the power in songs like Mahalia Jackson's "His Eye is On the Sparrow" or Tasha Cobbs' "Break Every Chain." Sunday's Verzuz battle had a similar effect. With over 250,000 people tuned in for the Instagram Live event, the Verzuz felt...like church.