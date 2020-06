Like millions of Black people around the world, I’ve spent the past few days cycling through a range of heavy emotions. Generation after generation, perpetual exhaustion is passed down as the many culturally inherited traits of the Black community as a direct consequence of racism — especially in the United States, a country that was built on the blood, sweat and tears of Black people — but more than ever, the rampant anti-Blackness we're seeing right now makes it even harder to get through the day . As Black people, it can be impossible to tear our eyes away from the chaos unfolding before us; we feel guilty for wanting to detach from what's going on just for a moment, but know that we can't muster up the energy to keep rallying around the cause without rest.