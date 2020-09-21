This Ava DuVernay-Approved Film Has Critics Salivating

How Good Is It? A few minutes into Residue, a white man across the street cheerily says to our lead, Jay (Obinna Nwachukwu), “Welcome to the neighbourhood” after threatening to call the cops if he doesn’t turn down his music. The four words are chilling. Jay is returning home from Los Angeles to the Washington block where he grew up. It’s his neighbourhood. The casual way this faceless man (in a brilliant style choice, none of the white people are filmed in full) issues a threat against Jay and obnoxiously occupies a space that isn’t his, acts as an example of all the faceless white people across North America's gentrifying neighbourhoods.