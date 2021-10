Malia Baker On Why Grown-Ass Women Are Obsessed With The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix really wanted to make this new cast diverse, which is one of the things I really applaud them on. The Baby-Sitters Club are such an iconic group and such relatable characters. I feel like now there are a lot of young BIPOC girls who can now look at us and say, “oh, she acts like me and she looks like me. I grew up watching coming-of-age stories that were usually blonde girls. Or at the start they are brunette outcasts and then they dye their hair blonde . When I would see characters that looked like me, they often had a rougher edge, or they were a criminal or something like that. Mary Anne is a shy introvert and Baby-Sitters Club is feel-good, it’s comforting, and I think that’s something young Black girls need to see