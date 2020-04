As A Muslim, Maintaining My 5 Prayers Is Keeping Me Going During Lockdown

Not only has flexible working made it easier to find a clean place to pray but praying itself has become part of the structure maintaining mine and others' wellbeing. In an article published in The Professional Medical Journal , Dr. Misbah Ghous discusses the physical and mental health benefits of salaah. According to Dr. Ghous, the different postures in salaah – standing, bowing, prostration and sitting – stretch out various parts of the body, triggering ease in the mind. Similar to yoga, much of salaah is in the movement, which reflects the different stages we go through in life. When we stand back up and praise God, it symbolizes our ability to weather the dark and that we have the tools to do so. It says that things are temporary, especially the bad. Repeating simple physical and mental acts that make you feel good and at peace, even if just for 5-10 minutes, helps to make the day more manageable and encourages both self-awareness and looking beyond yourself.