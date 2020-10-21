We Need To Talk About The Pressure Of Black Excellence

Both Cooper and Taylor’s stories highlight society’s reluctance to allow Black people to access their own humanity unless they exhibit what society categorises as markers of 'exceptionalism'. As a Black woman, my birth certificate proves I exist but should I have to appendix my CV to it to justify that existence? Damola’s sentiments on this resonated with me. "People need to be mindful of believing that Black Excellence will be their protection from the world we live in. So that we don’t end up risking getting in – for want of a better word – a class system where only certain Black people are valuable because they’ve achieved X," she reflected. "All Black people are valuable by virtue of them existing. Just like the world tells us that all white people are valuable regardless of where they’re at in life."