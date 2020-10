We Need To Talk About The Pressure Of Black Excellence

Runnymede’s research on race and social (im)mobility demonstrates that social mobility in the UK continues to be low, with those from working class backgrounds remaining more than twice as likely to end up in working class occupations as those from professional backgrounds. This potentially creates a barrier between socially mobile Black individuals who achieve ‘excellence’ and marginalised individuals who sit at the intersection of race and class. Despite the déclassement of our immigrant parents in the British labour market, often due to a lack of recognition of their foreign qualifications, many of us second-generation Black Britons have been able to outperform our white counterparts academically in spite of our lower starting point. That said, when thinking about access to excellence, some of us second-generation Black Britons must remember our relative privilege compared to later generations of Black immigrants to the UK, who continue to experience the same déclassement when entering the British labour market as our parents did.