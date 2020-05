Although their accounts differ in details, both Christian and Amy confirmed that the dispute began when he asked that the dog run off-leash in a different area of the park. According to Christian’s recounting of the events on his Facebook , the dispute continued and he ultimately said, “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.” He then pulled out dog treats, which he said he keeps with him as a way to get dog owners to put their dogs on leashes. Amy reacted by grabbing her struggling dog by the collar and threatening to call police, at which point Christian began filming the exchange. Her voice grew more distressed while on the phone with police, specifically saying that an "African-American man" was "threatening" her.