Breonna Taylor Should Be Turning 27 Today. Here’s How To Demand Justice For Her Death

"Very often when we have these moments where these stories [of police violence] bubble up, it's usually because several cases happen in a short proximity of time, and when women are involved their names get erased," Cate Young, the writer and cultural critic who started the campaign, told Refinery29. "I was watching it happen in real-time and it was frustrating for me as a Black woman and an immigrant, because I'm intimately familiar with the fact that we are walked by and ignored. It was frustrating because her life mattered, too, and I wanted to make sure that we were acknowledging that she deserves justice just as much."