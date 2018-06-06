McLay's goal wasn't to shrink-and-pink finance, but to ditch overly-complicated ways of talking about money that tacitly keep underserved groups out. Six years later, she says, things are going well at The Financial Gym, whose clients have an average $80,000 in assets (ranging from $0 in starting assets to over $6 million). Most of them are women — and many are women of color. To reflect the Gym's "diverse client mix," McLay made sure to hire non-white "trainers" (the company's name for its advisors), including two Black women, Chandra Savage and Lisa Aliche, in January 2018. But that's when the record began to skip: McLay's assumption that some people might want financial help from advisors who look like them proved too true in some cases — to the extent of revealing some clients' racial biases.