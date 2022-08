Black Travel Agencies Have a Massive Cultural — & Emotional — Impact in Latin America

My affinity to Cuba is in large part informed by my personal trips to the island. It started out as a quest to document Cuba’s underground music scene and unique preservation of hip-hop culture . In the age of President Barack Obama and the thawing of U.S.-Cuba travel restrictions , it was finally made possible for someone like me, a Washington Heights-born Dominican-American, to physically make that voyage. But no U.S. government agency would ever have the vested interest in boasting the heart or humanity of Cuba. It’s because of grassroots agencies like AfroLatinx Travel , one of a growing group of organizations that facilitate travel , trips, tours, and itineraries focused on Black heritage, legacy, culture, and realities, that I got more than just music out of our Caribbean neighbor. Today, she feels like something close to home.