6 Surprise Travel Agencies To Use For A Truly Spontaneous Trip

The days of walking into your local travel agent's office in advance of an epic vacation may be over, but there are still plenty of online travel agencies that can help take the burden of planning a trip off travelers. Most of these contemporary agencies specialize in planning specific types of vacations, including one of the industry's biggest current trends: surprise trips.
If you're unfamiliar, a surprise trip is one where travelers provide some information to an agency, and the agency then books travel and accommodations without the travelers having any idea what destination they will soon be visiting. It's great for spontaneous people, indecisive people, or people that simply don't want to do any of the work that goes into planning a grand adventure (no judgement!).
This wild new travel trend has gained serious attention in the last several months. In December, it was included in Pinterest's 100 top trends for 2019 list. In the report, Pinterest noted that searches for "surprise destination" were up 192%. Since then, buzz around surprise travel has continued to circulate, but those interested in this one-of-a-kind vacation experience may not know where to start. To help with that, we've rounded up six different surprise travel agencies. Ahead, we've explained the type of trips each agency specializes in, the destinations each offers, the booking processes, and prices. From there, you can decide which company is write for you as you take your first surprise trip.