Costa Rica’s Tourist-Famous LGBTQ Beach Town Isn’t As Welcoming to Queer Locals

Angelina Sunshine, who was born and raised in Manuel Antonio, has experienced this distinction firsthand. While working in the tourism industry in Manuel Antonio as she attends college, the 18-year-old has witnessed how differently she, a pansexual Costa Rican, and her colleagues are treated compared to the LGBTQ tourists they serve. At a job where the staff is tasked to make queer visitors feel safe, some have been discriminated against for appearing too butch. Meanwhile, Sunshine says she has had managers teach her how to distinguish between Costa Ricans and tourists and instruct her to favor the latter.