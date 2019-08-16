I'm 29 & This Is How Much My Boyfriend & I Spent On A Trip To Costa Rica

Sometimes, upon arrival to the resorts, some will try to get you to do a "breakfast meeting" with them so they can show you around the resort and talk to you about everything they have to offer. A representative basically eats breakfast with you and tries to get to know you. And then they walk you around the resort and show you the "exclusive" rooms that only "members" are able to use. And then before you're done, they take you to their big office and talk prices with you. If you do 1 week with us a year it's X amount. If you do 2 weeks with us a year, it's Y amount. The offers seem great at first but they never include the flights to or from your home and they are limited to only the places where that resort is or where they have a "sister" resort. With us, we want to explore the world and these resorts don't offer destinations that we want to go. So we will never participate in one of these again.