I'm 33 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Milan & The Italian Alps With A Friend

6:30 p.m. We reach the Bolzano station, gather our things and try to exit the train… but can’t figure out how to get the doors open. We try to ask for help, but the train starts to move away from the station with us still on board. No, no, no! Well, nothing we can do until we reach the next station. Someone exits at the next station so we can follow them off the train (and now we know the trick to opening the doors). This station is eerily quiet, but the view is breathtaking. We admire the landscape for a minute and then enter the station to buy additional tickets for a train back to the correct station. We try and find instructions on how to buy a new ticket, but there are zero english (or any other language for that matter) instructions on how to buy a ticket. We walk back outside the station, and we are the only people at the station, so there is not a person for us to ask for help. Great. After 20 minutes of struggling, we think we may have figured out how to buy single tickets and we think the correct train will be coming to the station in 10 minutes (there is a lot of guessing here, we aren’t really sure). We board what we think is the right train and pull away from the station. This train is much newer and nicer and comes with English instructions. Win!! And we confirm we are on the right train. Double win! $15