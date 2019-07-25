I'm 26 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Solo Trip To London

2:00 p.m. – I head to the tube station and top up my Oyster card ($15.00). I get on the train and have a twenty-minute journey. I get off of the train and my friend is waiting outside of her car. It has been about a year and a half since we last saw each other. We get in the car and head to her house. When we get there, I am greeted at the door by her adorable puppy that she got last year. We hang out there for a while then head to a park to take advantage of the amazing weather. We are headed to Primrose Hill, one of my favorite parks in London. We play fetch and walk around for a few hours. Her girlfriend meets up with us after she gets off of work and we head to the pub for some drinks. They buy the first round and I cover the second round ($27.00). You know you are true friends when you don’t see each other for years and pick right back up effortlessly. $42