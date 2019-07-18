11:00 a.m. – We arrive at a village. It’s not crowded at all, and though it’s cute, there’s absolutely no breeze so it feels awful. It’s weird because I can see the bushes and trees moving slightly, but I’m not feeling this air. S and I browse the vendor stands. I buy a mug for $5 and a shot glass that I could have sworn the lady said was $3, but when I give her a ten, she only gives me a single dollar coin back. I don’t have the energy to ask about it, and it’s just a dollar. ($9) We walk around the village and into a cool art museum. We browse some of the sculptures and stop to watch a video on what I think might be the history of El Salvador. I honestly can’t really tell since it’s in Spanish. I drop my dollar coin in the donation box on the way out. ($1) We step into a nearby cafe to cool off. I feel bad coming in here and not buying anything, so I try to ask for an iced latte. I’m really shy about speaking Spanish, so it probably sounded bad. Instead of an iced latte, the lady gives me a hot latte with a few ice cubes in it. Again, I don’t have the energy to ask about it. I also get a lemonade for H ($4.40) We stop at a store and I buy another mug and a toy ($7), then three small keychain coin purses at another vendor stand ($3). We head back to the city for lunch around 1 p.m. $24.40