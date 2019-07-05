I'm 28 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Jeju Island In South Korea

2:00 p.m. – On the ferry, we secure spots on the top deck to get a great view of the waters. The top deck has benches to sit on but I am surprised to find no chairs in the indoor seating on the 2nd floor. Everyone is casually sitting cross-legged on the floor, very different from the ferry rides I experienced in Hong Kong and Istanbul. The ferry ride is only 15 minutes and we arrived at Udo island, known for its peanuts. You can see bags and cartons of peanuts by the port when you dock, ready to be shipped throughout South Korea. Though there is a bus system on the island, B and I each rent an electric bicycle for two hours ($8.60), easy to find at the many shops near the Udo port entry, and just cycle along the coast as the island is small. There is a road that goes around the edge of the island that cyclers can navigate through in order to see the island from every beautiful angle.