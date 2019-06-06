I'm 28 & This Is How Much I Spent On My 5-Day Trip To An Anime Convention

7:39 p.m. – After our shoot we have pizza with my hotel roommates and some of our other friends, including C ($8). There’s an 18+ section of the convention with some panels that I’m very much not interested in but there’s supposedly a casino in the area and I wonder if it might be nice to take photos of our cosplays in that. The section is a little far away from the convention center though. We could take the free hotel shuttle but none of us feel like waiting 30-45 minutes for it. G has a car, but it won’t take all 13 of us who are hanging out at the time so I offer to get the rest of us a Lyft XL ($14.83). We get recognized on the way out of the hotel: some of us are cosplaying as characters who are in a musical group and someone shouts the group name out loud while we're getting into the Lyft XL. I truly feel like a celebrity getting into their limo. $22.83