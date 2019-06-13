I'm 25 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Solo Trip To Singapore & Malaysia

9:00 a.m. – S is up and we get head out. She gives me a transit pass with $10 on it leftover from another visitor. Singapore's public transit system is extensive and highly efficient, which was a shock to an American used to terrible transit like the MTA in New York or the T in Boston. The subway system is called the MRT and its runs all across the city fairly regularly. The system has a convenient app that you can use offline to map your route around the city, which I found super useful. Singapore also has a bus system which I really only used to get to and from the train station in my friend’s neighborhood. I found the MRT much easier to navigate than most systems and the train cars were all air conditioned which was, in a word, amazing.