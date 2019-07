I'm 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Dollywood With My Best Friend

12:20 a.m. – We decide to go this famous bar, Nudie’s Honky Tonk. I don’t know if it's because it was Easter Sunday or maybe this is how it normally is, but it seems somewhat dead. They have a live band with some people dancing, but we leave pretty shortly after. B heard a bar called Whiskey Row was fun, and it's right across the street. It has lots of drunk guys and bachelorette parties. There’s a band that is fun and seems to captivate the crowd, but I personally am not feeling it that much. B finishes her drink and we GO right after (I don’t want to drink anymore because I'm driving). The last bar we went to, the Stage , ends up being SO fun, we stay until we leave downtown. They have a really fun band that does covers; it's refreshing to see them do a good mix of country songs along with some current hits and throwbacks. We stay until the band wrapped up at about 2:15 a.m.