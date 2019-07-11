I'm 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Dollywood With My Best Friend

7:10 p.m. – We head out a little early because we did everything and want to grab dinner. We stop off at the Dollywood emporium and get a cute Dollywood dad hat ($27.43). B also bought us popcorn earlier in the day and because we bought a souvenir bucket, I pay for a refill ($1.10) to take back to the hotel. We also get some dessert at the bakery ($6.81) there because it looks so tempting and we have no self-control whatsoever; I pay because B bought the popcorn. My absolute favorite Dollywood purchase came earlier in the day in the form of an airbrushed shirt with Dolly Parton on it ($38.40); the guy didn’t do the best job at the airbrush (let’s just say it definitely doesn’t look like Dolly), but I live for that weird, kitschy stuff, so I personally love it even more that way. $73.73