I'm 30 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Zion National Park With My Husband & 8 Friends

2:00 p.m. – We missed the opening of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon by literally one day, which is disappointing – the north end of the park is closed for winter from November through mid-May. The South Rim is open year-round but much too far for us to make in a day. Because we organized this entire trip around the race and not the other stops on the way, this unfortunately couldn’t be avoided. We stop at Jacob Lake for gas ($7.85). I get a coffee and an amazing cookie ($1.98); the rest of lunch is incredibly sad cooler leftovers. From Jacob Lake, we head straight for Vegas, which is about a 3.5 hour drive. We listen to Sapiens the audiobook on the drive to Vegas and stop for gas again ($20.60). $30.43