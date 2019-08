I'm 25 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Trip To Portland With My Roommate

8:00 p.m. – It’s time for our dinner reservation at Kachka – an authentic Russian restaurant. It’s also located in the SE district so we walk there from the winery. Neither of us have ever tried traditional Russian food, so we’re pumped! It’s shareable style as well. We order the following (all split): Zucchini Buterbrod (wheat sourdough), Herring “Under a Fur Coat,” Sauerkraut, Brindza Pashtet (sheep's milk dip), Halibut Shashlik (fish skewer) with Lepyoshka bread. Everything is AMAZING and I’m so glad we ventured out of our comfort zones for this experience. This place is a must for anyone traveling to Portland. The plates are small so you can split with your friends – the waitress (surprisingly based on the above list) told us we barely ordered anything at the end of the meal but we were full and satisfied! We also each drink two glasses of red wine during dinner and shared a strawberry shortcake style Russian dessert. The total bill comes to $96.60 and we split evenly.