From Anderson.Paak To Usher & Janelle Monae, Inside Super Bowl LVIII’s Weekend Parties

From one blonde pop star to another… before I get to the game, we have to acknowledge the Swift-sized elephant in the room. No matter who you are, you’ve been inundated with conversations about Taylor Swift and her budding romance with Kansas City tight end, Travis Kelce. Even when the two weren’t present (they did hit up the official Chiefs afterparty Sunday night ), they were being talked about. But despite what the Brads and Chads may think, most of the NFL players I spoke to saw Swift’s presence in the league this year — and the new fanbase she brought with her — as a good thing. “It’s not something [the other players and I] talk about, but we’ve seen it a lot this season,” Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift told me at the Run The Playlist event. “I feel like it’s good for the sport. It brings a lot of attention, a lot of different viewers to the sport. So overall, it was good. [I have heard from] a lot of fans that have been to their first game this season. A lot of people are now interested in the game of football and it’s fun to hear.”