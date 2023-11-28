One of our most beloved traditions is upon us! Most of us are familiar with chilling in front of the TV to watch our favourite festive film... and then immediately retreating to our bedroom to flick it or hook-up because we’re feeling so damn full of holiday cheer.
Let's face it, some Christmas movies will set you up for that better than others. For example, Mr. Heat Miser is hot but not shirtless-Jude-Law-saying-"I’m-in-love-with-you"-hot. If you’re horny (or want to be), then this is not the time for The Grinch (though some might argue that The Mean One is totally fuckable).
My point is: Pick your thirst trap movie wisely. To help you sift through the seemingly never-ending catalogue of merry motion pictures, here's our unofficial Official Naughty Movie List™. Pop some corn, charge your vibrator, and get ready to press play.