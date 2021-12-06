Why Are Christmas Films Obsessed With Rewarding Toxic Men For Bad Behaviour?

You’d hope that things might have improved in the 18 years since Love Actually was released. But Netflix seems to have cemented the forgiving of toxic men as its Christmas rom-com formula, and not just with Love Hard. In A Christmas Prince, one of Netflix’s most loved Christmas films, Amber (Rose McIver) falls in love with Prince Richard despite his reputation as a notorious playboy who is rude to her when they first meet. Amber spends most of the film trying to redeem Prince Richard’s character, to the public and to herself, while trying to prove he is next in line for the throne. Similarly, The Knight Before Christmas sees Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens) teach a time-travelling medieval knight to adapt to the modern world, apologising for and correcting his inappropriate behaviour throughout the film.