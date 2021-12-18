Don’t Fall For The Christmas Happiness Trap

Instead, tune into those highs and lows. Did your mother just say something backhanded about the present you sent? Name your reaction (disappointment, anger), and let yourself feel it thoroughly. Were you stuck in traffic during your Christmas tree pick-up? Acknowledge the frustration. Though we tend to think that suppressing negative emotions will maximise our joy, pushing down all those normal feelings is a great way to snuff out any sense of natural happiness. "If you're just focusing on the stuff that makes you happy, you're ignoring a lot of the things that detract from your happiness," Dr. Breland-Noble explains. "When you ignore them, they don't go away." Instead, they just pile up until — boom — you're crying because you burned your fifth batch of mince pies (but really because your mum is such a jerk sometimes!). Admitting you feel low lets you process the emotion so it can truly pass.