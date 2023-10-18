Can You Actually Self-Diagnose ADHD? It’s Complicated

While Dr Cook says that not everyone needs a clinical diagnosis, not having one can limit people’s — especially young people’s — access to certain helpful resources and accommodations, like those provided by schools. Layle wishes self-diagnosis were enough to secure accommodations for those who need them. “It comes down to a scarcity mindset of resources so we need to prioritise who gets help, when in reality if someone would benefit from an accommodation, they should receive it regardless of if they have a $3000 piece of paper,” she says. But for now, notes Dr Kanevsky, “If they aren’t seeking out a professional consideration, then they deprive themselves of these opportunities as well.”