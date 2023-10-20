Can You Actually Self-Diagnose ADHD? It’s Complicated

Entering the comment section on this video feels a little like conducting an archaeological excavation. You get the sense that you’re travelling back in time, uncovering the evidence of aftershocks first, before digging down to the remnants of the catalyst itself. At the top of the comments, the creator warns viewers against self-diagnosing. “Relating to problems is perfectly fine.. But self diagnosing and going off tellin people you have it.. Not okay. [sic]” Keep reading, and you’ll see more and more people emphatically saying that no one should assume they have ADHD based on the video. It isn’t until several scrolls later that you finally begin to notice people actually doing that, saying things like, “Wait, these random/anxious shivers aren’t normal?” and “I didn’t know I had adhd [sic],” and “I… think… I think I have ADHD.”