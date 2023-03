How ADHD Makes Natural Hair Care Hard For Black Women

“I think about cutting all my 4C hair off every wash day ,” reads an anonymous post from one Reddit user who identifies as a Black woman with ADHD . “I’ve pretty much learned how to do my own box braids so I don’t have to deal with my hair all the time…” she explains. “I have 4C hair and I felt like such a failure for hating doing it and not having the energy to make it look nice,” reads another anonymous admission. In the same thread, there are many comments by Black women with ADHD who all expressed a unique struggle with caring for their natural hair . They admit that some of the debilitating symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder — such as restlessness, anxiety, impulsivity and difficulties with organisation and time management — make the often time-consuming demands of wash days, detangling and styling particularly difficult, leading to feelings of shame and frustration.