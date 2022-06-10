When styling your weave post-installation, the House of Hair UK founder says, “we make sure to really explain to our clients that there is a specific process to looking after the extensions.” Soares explains: “We liken the routine to any self-care routine. You can come back into the salon if you prefer a professional to do it, but it’s mainly about taking your time, going through small sections at a time, preferably with a brush like the Denman brush with medium thistles because it doesn't pull on the strands and gives a smooth finish.” Soares explains that at the salon “we also advise that you opt for 100% human [hair extensions] because it washes and dries easily.”

