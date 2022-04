I’m A Black Woman With Alopecia, Please Don’t Stop Talking About Bald Beauty

My journey with alopecia has been lifelong. Shortly after my first birthday, my mother began to find chunks of hair in my crib. They took me to Sick Kids, the Children’s Hospital in Toronto, Ontario where I’m from, and they ran a series of tests before finding out that I had an auto-immune disease that attacked my hair follicles and made my hair fall out. At first, it was Alopecia Areata, the most common form of alopecia that sees hair loss in patches, then in high school, that’s when it became Alopecia Totalis, where I was completely bald over my head. By University, it became Alopecia Universalis, which is when my eyelashes began to fall out. I don't know why. That’s the thing about alopecia, it’s an incredibly unpredictable disease. But, I’ve learned you can take control of how you react to it. It’s taken me a lifetime to — while not accepting it — I have much more of a positive outlook on [alopecia], where I can speak and share tips with other folks, be an advocate and not be so destroyed by it. Mind you, this hasn’t been easy and it's important to stress that healing isn't linear when it comes to hair loss and mental health.