I’m A Black Woman With Alopecia, Please Don’t Stop Talking About Bald Beauty

In the 90s, before the internet became what it is now, I felt like neither my parents nor teachers had the language or resources to really talk about what I was going through, so most of my journey with alopecia has just been me doing my own research and finding groups with people just like me. Doing therapy with a therapist who is also Black, femme, and the child of immigrants has been huge. She is helping me break down the childhood traumas from alopecia and other things. I also practice yoga and work with my doctor to address my mental health concerns and questions.

