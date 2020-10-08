“I Was Ridiculed For All The Features I Now Love”: Two Black Women Speak Honestly About Self-Esteem & Body Positivity

S: I was fine until I was 11. I was a bit chubbier than everybody else but I didn't really pay it much mind. Secondary school was where everything just hit the fan. I was going through puberty, my mum wasn't around much because she was travelling for work and my dad was incredibly fat-phobic and made me feel a lot of shame around my weight. I had a really negative experience with my body from the age of 13 to 14, I put on a lot of weight very quickly because I saw eating as a way to fill the emotional void. The bigger I got, the more I was bullied and beaten up. It was a horrible time in secondary school. I felt like nothing. It wasn't until I was 23 that I realised I had spent my whole life trying to live for other people. So I made the decision to fall in love with my body, which incidentally coincided with the fat acceptance and the body positivity movement and it was then I was able to go online and find a community of women who looked like me but who were celebrating their curves and actually looked happy. I started following all the blogs, to the point where my whole timeline was filled with plus-size Black women talking about how much they loved themselves. Discovering the body positive and fat acceptance movements online was a really emotional moment for me. It was the first time in my life I didn't feel alone. I felt seen. And I haven't looked back. What was your experience like? How did you feel about yourself?