The Dark Side Of TikTok Self-Help Content

This suppression of negative feelings, or the reframing of negative experiences as positives ones – sometimes referred to as ‘toxic positivity’ – is a ubiquitous feature of self-help. It’s an approach Shani and Rosalind consider to be “deeply problematic” for “encouraging women to police how they think, feel and behave”. They add: “Many of those so-called ‘negative’ feelings – such as anger, disappointment, hurt, sadness, despair – that women are continuously exhorted to censor and replace with positive ones, are those very sentiments that have animated the feminist movement and other political movements for justice. So asking women to disavow these political feelings and replace them with positive feelings and dispositions like confidence, resilience, happiness and optimism is a depoliticising move.”