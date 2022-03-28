Business Casual & Plenty Of Sparkle: All The Best Looks From The 2022 Oscars

Yes, there's nothing quite like an Oscars gown moment. And with the pandemic changing much of the way these particular events unfold, we're certainly glad to relish in a grand display of memorable couture. This year, we have Uma Therman in Bottega Veneta along with Zendaya in a two-piece set by Valentino injecting a bit of business casual flair to the festivities. On the other end of the spectrum, Lupita Nyong'o is just one of the evening's guests opting to turn up the glitz in a golden Prada number we won't soon be forgetting.