Business Casual & Plenty Of Sparkle: All The Best Looks From The 2022 Oscars

The 94th annual Academy Awards are officially here. As Hollywood veterans and fresh, emerging talent gather to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angles to celebrate a year of great film-making, our eyes are firmly planted on what the red carpet has to offer.
Where the Emmys is know to be a little more laidback, and the Met Gala can always transport us with whimsical interpretations of the year’s theme, the Oscars holds a special place in our memories as bringing us breathtaking glamour. With a history of iconic looks that will forever be etched into our minds, such as Audrey Hepburn's lace Givenchy gown that she took home the award for Best Actress in back in 1954 or Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab 'naked' dress that had many a jaw drop to the floor, or Gemma Chan's striking hot pink Valentino gown in 2019.
Yes, there's nothing quite like an Oscars gown moment. And with the pandemic changing much of the way these particular events unfold, we're certainly glad to relish in a grand display of memorable couture. This year, we have Uma Therman in Bottega Veneta along with Zendaya in a two-piece set by Valentino injecting a bit of business casual flair to the festivities. On the other end of the spectrum, Lupita Nyong'o is just one of the evening's guests opting to turn up the glitz in a golden Prada number we won't soon be forgetting.
Scroll on for all the best red carpet fashion from the 2022 Oscars.