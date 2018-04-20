Everything You Need To Know Before Starting Your Locs

For some, locs evoke images of carefree island vacations and low-maintenance living. Sorry for the spoiler, folks, but that couldn't be further from reality. Growing locs takes time, dedication, and dollars... but the payoff is well worth it. After all, some of the most powerful women in Hollywood wear them, including Ava DuVernay, Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle, Lena Waithe, and Lisa Bonét, for starters. They exude a radiance that's striking, of course, but it also makes for a meaningful statement.
"I always loved locs. Since I was a little girl when I would see a lady in my neighborhood with them. I thought they were magic," DuVernay once captioned a photo from a Hollywood Reporter story. "No one in my family wore their hair in this style. I grew up going to the beauty salon with my Mom or getting my hair pressed in the kitchen by my Gramma. I've had every style. Short bobs. Long weaves. Braids of all kinds. But when I saw this picture... I smiled at the crown that now adorns my head. And hope some little girl somewhere comes across this image and sees magic too."
Of course, some are still fighting for acceptance at schools, in the workplace, and even the military for wearing their hair natural. But from personal experience, the loc life is one that I can't see myself living without. Curious about joining us? Read ahead for the history of the hairstyle and tips on starting your own.
