Somewhere in there is a whole plotline about helping the homeless, and Yeoh’s character falling in love with a German man obsessed with sauerkraut. I know it sounds crazy, but it works if you let it. That is the magic of Last Christmas. Oh, and did I mention that the soundtrack features several George Michael bangers, including a version of “Last Christmas” screeched by a very creepy-looking toy gibbon? Don’t sleep on this movie!