Enter Tom ( Henry Golding ), who shows up when Kate’s at her lowest point. During their first meeting, he shared his motto with her: “Look up!” She does, and promptly gets bird shit in her eye. It must have brought her luck because from there, things start to get a little better. The two go on a first date (a walk through the smallest alley in London, ending with a chat on a bench in a literal secret garden) and then a second (illegal ice skating practice so Kate can nail her Frozen on ice audition), and Kate begins to, if not take better care of herself, then at least think about it. Still, there’s something fishy about Tom, who projects big manic pixie dream boy energy, and is hard to nail down. He doesn’t have a phone (he locked it in a closet to better focus on the world around him), and always seems to be strolling by when Kate’s in the middle of a crisis.