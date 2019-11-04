Whether your rockin' around the Christmas tree, spinning like a dreidel, dancing through the winter solstice, raising your voice for Kwanzaa, or any other holiday season celebration, you are going to need a solid playlist to set the party off.
Luckily, there are some great new seasonal songs out for 2019 that you can add to your mix of holiday faves and freshen it up. Lea Michele and Ne-Yo make their holiday season debuts with their first seasonal albums ever. Idina Menzel steps out with an amazing new album, including a track with Ariana Grande — and you know they're both huge fans of a holiday song. Then there's the new one from Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer that brings some comedy to the season, along with a crew of special guests.
Turn your lights to twinkle and set the volume on 10, it's time to get into the holiday swing!
