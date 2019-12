Luckily, there are some great new seasonal songs out for 2019 that you can add to your mix of holiday faves and freshen it up. Lea Michele and Ne-Yo make their holiday season debuts with their first seasonal albums ever. Idina Menzel steps out with an amazing new album, including a track with Ariana Grande — and you know they're both huge fans of a holiday song. Then there's the new one from Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer that brings some comedy to the season, along with a crew of special guests.Turn your lights to twinkle and set the volume on 10, it's time to get into the holiday swing!