Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Christmas Movies
Movies
Last Christmas
Trailer Is A Bit Of Magic
by
Morgan Baila
What to watch this holiday season
Movies
The Remake Of
Black Christmas
Just Scored A Killer Feminist Update
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
A Christmas Prince
Continues To Rip Off Meghan Markle's Life
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Destroyer
Director Karyn Kusama: "It's About Rage
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
This Unknown
Home Alone
Fact Just Blew Everyone’s Mind, 28 Years Later...
Kaitlin Reilly
Dec 26, 2018
Movie Reviews
Forget
Love, Actually.
Jude Law "Is Daddy" In
The Holiday
Anne Cohen
Dec 21, 2018
Movie Reviews
On The Basis Of Sex
Casts RBG As A Superhero, But The Best Parts Keep ...
Anne Cohen
Dec 19, 2018
Tech
10 Free Christmas Movies You Can Stream This Weekend
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Movies
It’s Not Officially Christmas Unless You Watch These Movies
by
Hunter Harris
Movies
The True Stories Behind
Ben Is Back
Ben Is Back is Academy Award-nominated writer and director Peter Hedges’ most personal work yet. The movie follows Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges), a 19-year-ol
by
Karina Tsui
Movies
Make
Call Me By Your Name
Your Hanukkah Movie This Year
Hanukkah is once again upon us, giving me yet another chance to decry the fact that while Netflix has produced 86 bajillion original Christmas films, it ha
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Every Absurd Thing That Happens In
Life-Size 2
Warning: Major spoilers for Life-Size 2 ahead. A Christmas Prince can take several seats, because Freeform has officially made the most bananas holiday mov
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Lindsay Lohan Is In
Life-Size 2
… Sort Of
Ever since it was announced that Life-Size 2 would head to television with Tyra Banks reprising her role as Barbie-esque doll Eve, fans wondered if Lindsay
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
The Best Moments From John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's
A Legend...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to prove that they're the cutest couple ever. They delivered another reminder last night in their holiday spec
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
What Makes A Great Christmas Movie
Everyone has a favorite Christmas movie. It doesn't matter if you're celebrate the holiday or not, believe in Santa or not, go to the movies or n
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
Hulu Is Housing The Best Christmas Movies
by
Syd Shaw
TV Shows
Everything Coming To Netflix This December
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
One Tree Hill
Is Reuniting For Christmas — So Here's A Q...
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Add These Christmas Movies On Netflix To Your Marathon List
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
Why
The Princess Switch
Is Even Better Than
A Christ...
The Princess Switch, out on Netflix Friday, November 16, is the platonic ideal of Christmas romances, full stop. For the most part, Christmas romances fall
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
Of All The Weird Christmas Movies, This One About Insomnia Is The...
Two strangers are plagued by insomnia, until one of them hits the other with her car. This may sound like the setup to a bad horror movie, but it's no
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
Which New Hallmark Christmas Movie To Watch, Based On Your Zodiac...
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Deadpool
Is Being Rereleased As A Christmas Movie,
O...
Deadpool has tried its hand at Valentine’s Day marketing and now the successful superhero franchise is aiming for a different holiday. Once Upon a Deadpo
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
Is This Netflix’s
Bad Santa
Feel-good holiday films are as much a part of the season as red Starbucks cups or black leggings. And Netflix really wants to be a part of the tradition. L
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
Winter Is Coming & So Are These Netflix Original Holiday Movies
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Everything Coming To Netflix This November
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Mark Your Holiday Calendar For This New Netflix Christmas Movie
Netflix originals have been providing plenty of scares this October, from The Haunting of Hill House to Making a Murderer. Now, the streaming service is of
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
Netflix Won Rom-Coms & Now It’s Coming For Christmas Movies
Netflix may have single-handedly revived the rom-com with its “Summer Of Love” offerings these past few months, and now Christmas might be the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Lifetime Searches For Its
Christmas Prince
With Stellar ...
It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit! And it's always a good time for a schmaltzy romance. Thankfully, Lifetime is delivering on both
by
Syd Shaw
TV Shows
The
One Tree Hill
Cast Is Making A Christmas Movie
A One Tree Hill reboot may never happen, but at least fans can take solace in knowing that the cast will be reunited on the small screen once more. Well, a
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Jessica Chastain & Octavia Spencer Are Going To One-Up
Love A...
If you're sick of The Holiday or Love Actually — I'm not but I've heard lore of people like that — there is a new holiday comedy on the
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Netflix Is Releasing Another Christmas Movie & It Might Beat Out ...
Netflix is coming out with another Christmas movie and it might just give "A Christmas Prince" a run for its money.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movies
These Dark Holiday Movies Will Bring Out The Inner Grinch
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment News
Netflix Just Roasted 53 Fans Of
A Christmas Princ
Netflix might not know when you're sleeping, or when you're awake, but Netflix knows what you’re watching. And, if you’re one of the 53 peopl
by
Tanya Edwards
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted